Iowa Western baseball maintained their spotless record by opening ICCAC play with a win over Iowa Lakes CC and a three-game sweep of North Iowa Area CC.

Iowa Western 7, Iowa Lakes 1

Tyler Stone delivered a three-run homer for the Reivers in a 7-1 win over the Lakers on Thursday, March 23. Stone finished with four RBIs and was backed by six solid innings from starting pitcher Nate Moquin. The freshman right-hander from Gretna, Ne., gave up just three hits and struck out six Lakers to earn the victory.

DH - Iowa Western 3, North Iowa Area 0; Iowa Western 5, NIACC 2

On Friday, Adam Stanton shut down the Trojans, striking out eight, in a 3-0 win shortened to seven innings. Tye Wood, Brayden Rogers and C.J. Richmond provided the RBIs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Reivers scored four in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 1-0 deficit. Wood led the way with a pair of RBIs, while pitchers Stephen Montgomery (ND, 4.2 IP, 7 Ks), Ryan Reyerson (W, 4-0; 2.2 IP, 6 Ks) and Kadyn Van Hill (Save, 1; 2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) combined to hold the Trojans to no earned runs in a 5-2 win.

Iowa Western 9, NIACC 2

In the series finale on Saturday, the Iowa Western bats turned up the heat, as both Richmond and Smith delivered home runs and the Reivers cruised to a 9-2 win after jumping ahead 5-0 after three innings. Jackson Ramsey got the win out of the pen (1.2 IP) for his first of the year.

The Reivers (19-0, 4-0) are next in action at Iowa Central CC on Wednesday for a doubleheader (noon, 3 p.m.).