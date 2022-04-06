COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers score 35 on Spartans in doubleheader

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball swept a doubleheader on Wednesday on the road, winning 15-0 and 20-8.

Clay Cutter scored four runs and recorded three RBIs and Trenton Harris tallied a team-high three hits in game one.

Blake Stenger, Alex Patino and Whit Thoms all hit doubles and Cutter blasted a home run out of the park.

Carter Wright, Patino, Thoms and Harris all finished with two RBIs.

Daniel Wright earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings. He allowed two hits and struck out three batters.

Game two started with a scoreless first inning, but the Reivers found their way onto the scoreboard after Andrew Schroeder scored on a ground ball by Terrick Thompson.

Daniel Contreras hit a two-out single in the top of the third to plate two runs and stretch the lead to 3-0.

The offense continued to click in the fourth with Brady Christensen hitting a triple and Thompson hitting an RBI double. The Reivers added two more in the fourth, but the Spartans also scored two to make the score 6-2.

Iowa Western exploded in the top of the fifth.

Contreras, Schroeder and Tye Wood all advanced via walks, Christensen and Carter White blasted singles and Jacob Gish hit a two-run shot out of the park to make the score 12-2.

The Spartans attempted a late rally, scoring six in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 12-8.

The Reivers score eight in the top of the seventh highlighted by Carter Wright's first home run of the season. Iowa Western held Southwestern scoreless the rest of the way to win 20-8.

Iowa Western is now 22-6 and they will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Marshalltown.