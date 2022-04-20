COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers split doubleheader

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball split a road doubleheader with Division II No. 15 Northeast Community College on Tuesday, winning the first game 15-4 and dropping the second game 11-8.

The loss snapped an 18-game win streak that dated back to March 27.

In the first game, The Reivers scored three in the first, three in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and four in the fifth. Northeast scored one in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth.

Blake Stenger and Carter Wright both scored three runs, Clay Cutter led the team with three hits and Dayvin Johnson and Brady Christensen both batted in two runners.

Write record a double, Gish blasted a triple and Christensen homered.

Tyler Chadwick recorded the win in one and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit, three runs, two of which were earned, walking three batters and striking out two.

In the second game, Tye Wood and Christensen scored two runs reach, Wood and Noah Bush finished with three hits and Bush and Cutter recorded two RBIs.

Dylan Robertson and Christensen both hit doubles, Wood, Bush and Christensen blasted triples and Wood and Cutter hit home runs.

Iowa Western is now 32-7 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Thursday in a doubleheader against Indian Hills Community College.