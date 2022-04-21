COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers split doubleheader

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western baseball split a doubleheader with Indian Hills on Thursday at home, losing the first game 7-5, but bouncing back to win game two 3-1.

In the first game, the Reivers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. But, the Warriors scored one in the third and four in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead.

Iowa Western responded with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but Indian Hills scored two of its own in the bottom half to take the lead back. Neither team scored in the final two innings.

Blake Stenger, Dylan Robertson, Brady Christensen, Tye Wood and Trenton Harris all scored runs for the Reivers.

Wood led Iowa Western with three hits and Christensen finished with two. Carter Wright and Noah Bush tallied two RBIs each.

Wright hit a double and Jacob Gish tripled.

In the second game, both teams scored one run in the third, but the Reivers plated two runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Daniel Contreras finished with a team-high three hits and Clay Cutter, Contreras and Bush all recorded RBIs.

Contreras double for the only extra-base hit for Iowa Western.

Grant Hubka recorded the save for the Reivers, pitching two innings of hitless baseball. He struck out two and walked one.

Iowa Western is now 33-8 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against Des Moines Area Community College in a doubleheader.