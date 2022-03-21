COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers split pair of games on Sunday

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western baseball saw its nine-game win streak snapped on Sunday at Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska in a 3-2 loss against Des Moines Area Community College.

But the Reivers responded to defeat Southwestern Community College, 12-2, later in the day.

Iowa Western took an early lead against DMACC, scoring two in the bottom of the second out on a ground out by Clay Cutter and an error.

The Bears closed the gap to 2-1 in the top of the third on a passed ball. Both offenses struggled the next few innings, but DMACC put a couple of runs together in the top of the sixth when it doubled in a run and scored on an error to take a 3-2 lead which held for the rest of the game.

Iowa Western only recorded six hits and left five runners on base. Jacob Gish and Alec Patino were the only players to record extra-base hits. Gish hit one double and Patino recorded two.

Iowa Western used 10 different pitchers.

Southwestern took an early lead in the second game. After a scoreless first inning, the Spartans blasted a solo home run.

The lead didn't last for long as the Reivers scored four in the bottom of the second and never trailed again. Southwestern hit a bat with bases loaded to score the first run, walked in a second run, scored on a ground out for the third and scored on an error for the fourth.

Noah Bush singled in a run in the fourth to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Blake Stenger doubled in two runs in the six and Bush singled in another run to give Iowa Western a seven-run lead.

Southwestern scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth, but Iowa Western responded with four more runs in the bottom half of the inning, two on an error and two on a double by Joseph Kolbeck.

Iowa Western is now 13-5 on the season after the win.

DMACC (12-7) 001 002 000 -- 3 3 1

Iowa Western (13-5) 020 000 000 -- 2 6 1

Southwestern (3-16) 010 000 01 -- 2 4 3

Iowa Western 040 103 04 -- 12 9 1