COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers sweep Broncobusters

NJCAA Division I No. 13 Iowa Western baseball swept Garden City College on the road on Saturday in a doubleheader, winning 16-4 and 12-5.

The Reivers had 30 combined hits in the two games, including two three-hit games from freshman Marcus Heusohn. Heusohn hit two home runs in the first game.

Sophomore Trenton Harris started the scoring in the first game when he blasted an RBI triple to score the first run in the top of the second. Iowa Western scored three more in the second and added four in the fourth when Heusohn hit a three-run home run.

The Broncobusters cut the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

Both teams scored two in the fifth.

The Reivers sealed the game in the sixth with six runs.

Freshman Thomas Egan earned the win, pitching five innings. He allowed five hits, four runs, two earned while striking out six batters and walking none.

Freshman Blake Stenger started game two with a solo home run, and Iowa Western added two in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Broncobusters scored one in the fourth, but the Reivers responded with two in the fifth and three in the sixth, taking a 10-run lead.

Garden City cut the lead to eight in the bottom of the seventh. Iowa Western scored one more in the ninth, and Garden City scored twice to end the game.

Stenger and Heusohn both tallied three RBIs.

Sophomore Ernie Day earned the victory, pitching three innings of no-hit baseball and striking out five while walking none.

The Reivers swept Garden City on Friday as well. Iowa Western is now 8-4 on the season.

Iowa Western (8-4) 040 426 0 -- 16 15 3

Garden City (5-13-1) 000 220 0 -- 4 6 2

Iowa Western 102 323 001 -- 12 15 4

Garden City 000 100 202 -- 5 7 0