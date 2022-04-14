COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers sweep Indiana Hills

NJCAA Division I No. 8 Iowa Western baseball extended its win streak to 14 games on Wednesday, sweeping Indian Hills in a doubleheader at home.

The Reivers took game one 3-2 and won the second game 10-0.

Iowa Western and Indian Hills were tied 2-2 after four innings in the first game when Jacob Gish hit into a fielder's choice with bases loaded, allowing Whit Thoms to score the game-winning run.

Gish and Dylan Robertson both recorded doubles in the game and Gish recorded two RBIs. Auggie Rasmussen hit a sacrifice fly for the other run.

Jared Lessman recorded the win on the mound, pitching two hitless innings where he struck out four batters.

Evan O'Toole recorded the save, pitching two innings. He gave up one hit and struck out three batters.

The Reivers scored 10 hits on seven runs in game two. Iowa Western scored two in the second, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Gish and Daniel Contreras recorded doubles.

Gish led the Reivers with three RBIs and Carter Wright, Contreras, Trenton Harris and Terrick Thompson all batted in one.

Robertson and Thompson both recorded sac flys as well.

Adam Stanton earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings. He allowed two hits.

Iowa Western is now 28-6 on the season and will be in action next at 5 p.m. on Friday in a home doubleheader against Iowa Central.