COLLEGE BASEBALL: Reivers sweep Panthers

NJCAA Division I Iowa Western baseball swept Ellsworth on Friday to end the regular season. The Reivers won game one 4-0 and game two 11-4.

Iowa Western ends the regular season on a four-game win streak and a 43-11 record.

In the first game, the Reivers scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.

Dylan Robertson led IWCC with two RBIs after a pair of solo home runs. Brady Christensen singled in a run and Andrew Schroeder recorded an RBI.

Ellsworth captured an early lead in game two after plating four runs in the bottom of the second. The Reivers scored two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 6-4 lead.

That held until the eighth inning when the Reivers scored three before adding two more in the ninth.

As a team, the Reivers recorded 13 hits.

Blake Stenger, Auddie Rasmussen and Daniel Contreras all blasted home runs.

Stenger, Auggie Rasmussen and Contreras all recorded two RBIs.

Iowa Western now begins the postseason.

The Region XI tournament starts on Thursday at Indian Hills.