No. 13 Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum for a Saturday morning contest against No. 8 Kansas.

The Cyclones come into the game with four losses in six games, a run which began with a narrow 62-60 defeat on the road against the then-No. 2 Jayhawks on Jan. 14.

Breaking a three-game losing streak, Kansas has now won back-to-back games at Kentucky and home against Kansas State to get back on track.

Iowa State will have the chance to do the same as they look to continue an 11-game winning streak at Hilton Coliseum.

Leading the way for the Cyclones have been the transfer trio of Gabe Kalscheur (13.4 points per game), Jaren Holmes (13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game) and Osun Osunniyi (9.1 points, 4 rebounds per game), the latter two both from St. Bonaventure.

Caleb Grill returned to Iowa State last year after transferring to UNLV his sophomore year, and has added 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Tamin Lipsey has been the leading distributor with 4.8 assists per game.

The Jayhawks are led by Jalen Wilson with 21.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Gradey Dick (14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals) have also made major contributions.

Iowa State has the opportunity to win their fourth game at home against a ranked Big 12 opponent.

Tip off is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.