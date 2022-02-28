College Basketball: Iowa Western falls to NIACC in regional quarters

Iowa Western men's basketball ended its season on Saturday with an 83-77 lost to North Iowa Area Community College on the road in the Regional XI quarterfinals.

Iowa Western jumped out to an early lead against the Trojans and led 44-32 after the first half. But, NIACC battled back and tied the game at 63-63 with three minutes left. Both teams scored four points in the final three minutes.

The Trojans got the better of the Reivers in overtime, going on a 16-10 run to clinch the victory.

The loss ends Iowa Western's season with a 21-9 record.

Malik Brooks led the Reivers with 20 points, Roland McCoy scored 13, Sean Black added 13 and Dewayne Vass tallied 12. Brooks also hauled in a team-high nine rebounds and Black dished out six assists.

NIACC's Myles Tucker led all players with 27 points.

Iowa Western (21-9) 42 25 10 -- 77

NIACC (20-12) 33 34 16 -- 83