COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa Western sneaks by North Dakota State College of Science

Iowa Western women's basketball team defeated North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday 81-79.
The Reivers led 22-19 after the first quarter before the Wildcats tied it at 39 before halftime.
North Dakota State College of Science took a 54-53 lead in the third before Iowa Western outscored them 28-25 in the fourth quarter.
Courtney Field and Isabella Paradowski both scored a team-high 13 points, Caela Tighe added 12 and Aleshia Jones totaled 10.
Paradowski grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Hannah Burg dished out eight assists.
Iowa Western is now 6-0.