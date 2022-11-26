 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa Western sneaks by North Dakota State College of Science

Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's basketball team defeated North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday 81-79. 

The Reivers led 22-19 after the first quarter before the Wildcats tied it at 39 before halftime. 

North Dakota State College of Science took a 54-53 lead in the third before Iowa Western outscored them 28-25 in the fourth quarter. 

Courtney Field and Isabella Paradowski both scored a team-high 13 points, Caela Tighe added 12 and Aleshia Jones totaled 10. 

Paradowski grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and Hannah Burg dished out eight assists.

Iowa Western is now 6-0. 

