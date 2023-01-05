COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa Western splits pair in tight doubleheader

Behind 24 points from sophomore guard Aleshia Jones, Iowa Western women held off a late rally for a 56-53 win over North Iowa Area CC on Wednesday night, but 28 from Max Polk wasn’t enough for the Reiver men.
NIACC (10-5, ICCAC) got off to a strong start, leading 11-6 after the first, but the Trojans were overrun by a 12-point second quarter by Jones as the Reivers (11-2, 4-1) pulled ahead 30-22 at halftime.
The Reivers extended their lead thanks to a 10-point third by sophomore guard Courtney Jones, leading 52-36 after the quarter.
But in the fourth, the Reivers went ice-cold, turning the ball over eight times and making just one of 11 field goal attempts.
A turnover with six seconds left gave the Trojans a chance to tie the game, but missed and the Reivers held on for the win, their third straight after losing two.
In the men’s game, Iowa Western dropped to 7-8 (1-4 ICCAC) as Polk’s 28 points were not enough to overcome 38 from NIACC (6-9, 1-4) sophomore guard Myles Tucker.
Redshirt freshman Polk poured in 18 first-half points as the Reivers took a 51-44 lead into the break.
But Tucker torched the Reivers from three in the second-half, making seven of nine and shooting 8-10 from the free throw line in a 28-point half.
The Trojans went ahead 94-92 with 14 seconds left on a three by Tucker, but the Reivers had plenty of time to get a game-tying two or winning three.
Polk’s first three-point attempt was missed, but Iowa Western stayed alive. After a full timeout by each team, Polk once again went for the win, but missed again (4-11 from three) as the Reivers dropped their fifth straight.
Next up, both teams are in action at Iowa Lakes CC on Saturday – women at 1 p.m., men at 3.