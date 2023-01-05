COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Joens breaks two school records as No. 11 Iowa State beats West Virginia

AMES, Iowa -- A big second half and a pair of school records set by Ashley Joens led No. 11 Iowa State women's basketball to a 70-50 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) won their fifth-straight over the Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) and extended their win streak to four.

Joens took sole possession of school records for career three-point field goals and double-doubles.

With a pair of threes, the Cyclones guard reached 288 makes in her career, and with 11 rebounds to go with 19 points, earned her 55th double-double.

Stephanie Soares recorded 20 rebounds, matching Joens' double-double with her own, finishing with 13 points.

Another milestone was set by fellow guard Lexi Donarski, who scored 15 points to become the 33rd player in Iowa State history to reach 1,000 career points.

In the game, the lead changed hands 12 times and was tied 37-37 at the break, one of six ties throughout the game.

The end of the third quarter saw the Cyclones go on a 14-0 run to pull away from the Mountaineers, who were held to just four points in the quarter and 13 in the second half.

With a 70-50 win, the Cyclones have now won four straight. After starting the season with five wins, Iowa State dropped a pair to No. 8 North Carolina and No. 16 Iowa.

Next up, Iowa State travels to Norman to meet No. 17 Oklahoma this Sunday, Jan. 8, with tip off at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.

Also on Wednesday night, the No. 25 Cyclone men defeated Oklahoma 63-60.

Caleb Grill led the way with 20 points, while Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Iowa State led 61-60 late but turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 7.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma turned it right back over a second later, and Osunniyi hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to make it 63-60.

Oklahoma missed an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer.

Iowa State made nine of its first 14 field goal attempts and jumped out to a 22-5 advantage in the first 7:30, but allowed the Sooners to fight back and tie the game at 29 at the half.

The Cyclones recorded their fourth win in a row heading into a road game at No. 17 TCU on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.