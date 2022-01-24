College Basketball: Kirkwood defeats Iowa Western in men's, women's doubleheard

Iowa Western men's and women's basketball teams loss at Kirkwood Community College on Saturday. The men lost 72-68, and the women fell 57-44.

The men tried to rally late and came within one point with 1one minute, 31 seconds left but never tied the game or recaptured the lead after Kirkwood hit a 3 to go up 40-37 three minutes into the second half.

Iowa Western struggled to get to the free throw line and only went 4 of 6 from the charity stripe. Kirkwood went 13 of 16.

The Eagles also outrebounded the Reivers 38-27.

Dewayne Voss led Iowa Western with 19 points, Malik Brooks scored 15, Sean Black totaled 13, and Roland McCoy scored 12.

Jaden Flournoy hauled in a team-high six rebounds, Black dished out four assists, and Brooks swiped three steals.

The men are now 13-5 on the season.

In the women's game, Kirkwood made a layup 13 seconds into the game and never gave up the lead. At one point, the Eagles led 55-39 after knocking down a jumper.

E'Laiyah Heard led the Reivers with 14 points, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe hauled in 11 rebounds, and Mary Delgado dished out four assists.

Iowa Western dropped to 9-6 after the loss.