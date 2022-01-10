College Basketball: Ndukwe drops 25 in win

NJCAA Division II No. 9 Iowa Western defeated Southeastern Community College 82-50 on the road on Saturday after freshman guard Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 25 points off the bench.

Ndukwe shot 11 of 14 from the field and hauled in seven rebounds.

Iowa Western trailed 14-9 after the first quarter before going on a 22-5 run to take a 31-19 lead by halftime. The Reivers stretched their lead to 54-37 in the third and outscored the Blackhawks 28-13 in the final quarter.

Iowa Western is now 6-5 on the season.

Aleshia Jones scored 17 for Iowa Western, E'Laiyah Heard haled in 10 rebounds and Troy commit Mary Delgado dished out five assists.

Iowa Western will look for back-to-back wins for the first time since Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Des Moines Area Community College.