COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Ndukwe scores 18 off the bench as Reivers improve to 13-2

Ndidiamaka Ndukwe scored 18 points off the bench for the Iowa Western women's basketball team in a 68-60 win over Kansas City Kansas CC on Wednesday night.

The Reivers (13-2, 5-1 NJCAA) fell behind the Blue Devils (10-5) in the first quarter in spite of seven turnovers by their opponent.

Ndukwe poured in 11 points -- shooting 6-for-6 on free throws -- in a 10-point second-quarter swing as Iowa Western went into halftime leading 34-28.

KCKCC fought back in the third, holding the Reivers to 5-for-15 shooting from the field to cut the deficit to just two.

But the Blue Devils weren't done, as a pair of free throws by Jada Johnson -- team-high xx points for KCKCC -- trimmed the Iowa Western lead back down to two.

Making their next two shots and then four free throws, the Reivers pushed the lead back to double digits with 2:33 left.

The Reivers then saw out a 68-60 win to stretch their winning streak to five.

Iowa Western women's basketball next plays at Iowa Central CC on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

An 8-2 run in a two-minute stretch wasn't even for the Iowa Western men's basketball team, which lost 69-65 at home to Southeast CC on Tuesday night.

Rich Brooks (18 points), Max Polk (15) and Rob Sanders (10) all scored in double figures, and Fawaz Surakat brought down 15 rebounds off the bench.

But the Reivers (7-9, 1-5) couldn't weather the Storm (11-4), led by a double-double by Enda Brennan (12 points, 13 rebounds) and 23 points from Denim Johnson.

Next up, the Reiver men follow the women's game at Iowa Central at 3 p.m.