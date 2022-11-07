COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reiver men open with two wins

Iowa Western men's basketball opened the season with a pair of home victories on Friday and Saturday, defeating Dakota County Technical College 81-74 on Friday and Kansas City Kansas Community COllege 88-73 on Saturday.

In Friday's game, the Reivers raced out to a 44-29 lead in the first half and held on in the second half as the Blue Knights tried to make a comeback.

James Prescott came off the bench to lead Iowa Western in scoring with 17 points, Danair Dempsey added 16, Rob Sanders and Fawaz Surakat both totaled 12 and Max Polk collected 11.

Dempsey and Lane McVicar both hauled in nine rebounds.

Max Polk exploded for 25 points in the second game, Sanders added 18, Lane McVicar added 11 and Hasson Massenburg collected 10.

James Prescott grabbed six rebounds and Polk dished out nine assists.

Iowa Western is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Doan University JV.