College Basketball: Reiver men snap losing skid, women win third straight

Iowa Western men's and women's basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on Saturday at Iowa Central Community College. The men snapped a five-game losing streak to win 70-65 in double overtime, and the women won their third straight with an 86-54 win.

The men started the game on an 8-0 run and led 23-16 after the first half. But, Iowa Central found its offense in the second half to tie the game at 47-47 after hitting a 3 to close regulation.

Both squads scored 10 in the first overtime.

Iowa Central hit the opening shot of the second overtime, but the Reivers went on a 10-run with shots from Sean Black, Dewayne Vass and Malik Brooks.

The Reiver held off one last Iowa Central rally to secure the win.

Vass and Black led IWCC with 15 points, Roland McCoy scored 13, Malik Brooks added 11 and Thomas Faber scored nine. Brooks grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, and Black dished out four assists.

Iowa Western is now 14-7 on the season.

In the women's game, Iowa Central jumped out to a 20-16 lead in the first quarter. But, the Reivers dominated the second quarter to take a 41-29 lead and never looked back.

Iowa Western outscored Iowa Central 21-14 in the third quarter and 24-11 in the fourth.

Mary Delgado led the Reivers with 18 points, Aleshia Jones scored 14, Ruba Abo Hashesh and Shanae Suttles scored 12 each.

Hashesh also grabbed seven rebounds, and Delgado dished out three assists.