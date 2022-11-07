 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reiver women roll past Pirates

Iowa Western

NJCAA Division II No. 7 Iowa Western rolled past No. 15 North Central Missouri College on Saturday after Caela Tighe scored 23 points off the bench and Aleshia Jones added 20 points in a 101-72 victory. 

McKenna Minter added 19 points and Courtney Field scored 15. 

Iowa Western held a 21-18 lead after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 12 by halftime. 

Both team scored 22 points in the third quarter and Iowa Western outscored North Central Missouri 33-16 in the final quarter. 

E'Laiyah Heard grabbed 10 rebounds and McKenna Minter dished out five assists. Tighe also swiped four steals. 

Iowa Western isn ow 2-0 on the season and is in action next at Western Wyoming Community College at 12 p.m. on Saturday. 

