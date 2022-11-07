COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reiver women roll past Pirates

NJCAA Division II No. 7 Iowa Western rolled past No. 15 North Central Missouri College on Saturday after Caela Tighe scored 23 points off the bench and Aleshia Jones added 20 points in a 101-72 victory.

McKenna Minter added 19 points and Courtney Field scored 15.

Iowa Western held a 21-18 lead after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 12 by halftime.

Both team scored 22 points in the third quarter and Iowa Western outscored North Central Missouri 33-16 in the final quarter.

E'Laiyah Heard grabbed 10 rebounds and McKenna Minter dished out five assists. Tighe also swiped four steals.

Iowa Western isn ow 2-0 on the season and is in action next at Western Wyoming Community College at 12 p.m. on Saturday.