College Basketball: Reiver women sail past Lakers, men lose nail biter

Iowa Western men's and women's basketball teams hosted Iowa Lakes on Thursday. The women dominated the Lakers 83-50, but the men fell 67-65 after missing their last five field goal attempts.

In the women's game, the Reivers raced out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter, led 44-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 60-32 by the end of the third quarter.

Four Iowa Western players finished in double digits with Aleshia Jones leading the way with 15 points. Ruba Abo Hashesh, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe and Mary Delgado all scored 10.

Michell Butler hauled in 12 rebounds and Courtney Fields dished out seven assists.

The Reivers shot 49% from the field and held the Lakers to just 29%.

In the men's game, Iowa Lakes led 34-32 after the first half but Roland McCoy tied the game up early with a 3 to make it 36-36.

Malik Brooks hit a 3 on the next possession down to take a 39-38 lead.

Iowa Lakes didn't lead again until near the end of the game when Ryan Hall made a jump shot to take a 66-65 lead. The Reivers missed their last five shots.

Both teams scored 33 points in the second half.

McCoy led Iowa Western with 17 points after hitting four 3s, Sean Black scored 13 and Brooks finished with 10.

Black also dished out five assists.

Iowa Lakes went 18 of 26 from the free throw line and Iowa Western finished 13 of 15 from the charity stripe.

Both Iowa Western teams are in action next on Saturday at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.