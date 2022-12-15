COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers blowout Tigers

Iowa Western Women's basketball scored more points in each of the last three quarters than Marshalltown managed the entire game in a 107-24 victory on the road on Wednesday.

The Reivers led 21-5 after the first quarter 40-7 at halftime, 70-20 after three quarters and outscored the Tigers 27-4 in the fourth quarter.

Iowa Western shot 43 of 99 from the field and 8 of 23 from behind the arc. They also went 13 of 24 from the free-throw line.

The Reivers outrebounded the Tigers 49 to 24, and forced 41 turnovers while only committing five.

Jamyah Winter led Iowa Western with 17 points, Hannah Burg scored 13, Caleigh-Rose West totaled 12, Isabella Paradowski scored 11, Ericca Richardson finished with 10 and Courtney Fields added 10.

Paradowski recorded a double-double hauling in 10 rebounds. Isabel Wallschlaeger dished out a team-high six rebounds. Burg swiped six steals.

Iowa Western is now 9-2 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Northeast Community College.