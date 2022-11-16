COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers fall to Raiders in nail bitter

Iowa Western men's basketball missed two shots with under 12 seconds to go on Tuesday night at Central Community College-Columbus, falling 70-69.

CCC's Derek Merwick scored on a layup with 12 seconds left in the game to give his team the lead. Iowa Western hurried down the court and Max Polk got a shot off that missed the mark, but Fawaz Surakat hauled in a rebound to go the Reivers another chance.

Iowa Western got the ball to Rob Sanders out of the time out, but this shot fell short as the Reivers suffered defeat for the first time this season.

The game was back-and-forth throughout the contest. The Raiders went on an early run and led by nine points halfway through the first half, but the Reivers battled back to take a two-point lead by intermission.

The Reivers largest lead came less than a minute into the second half when Iowa Western captured a four-point lead.

The stats were nearly identical accepted for Central dishing out eight more assists and the Reivers committing six fewer turnovers.

Polk led the Reivers in scoring with 18 points and Sanders added 12. Sanders also hauled in a team high eight rebounds and Polk dished out the only two assists for the game for Iowa Western.

Iowa Western is now 4-1 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against John Wood Community College at the Des Moines Area Community College Classic in Boone.