COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers go 1-2 over holiday week

Iowa Western men's basketball dropped a pair of games last week on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 in Boone against John Wood Community College and Allen County Community College, but bounce back on Tuesday to defeat Peru State JV.

The Reivers lost to John Wood Community College 95-88 and Allen County Community College 69-49 before defeating Peru State JV 74-61.

Against John Wood Max Polk led the Reivers with 43 points and Odier Olange scored 10. Dannair Dempsey grabbed six rebounds and Rich Brooks dished out four assists.

Polk scored 11 points against Allen County, Dempsey hauled in eight rebounds and Brooks and Rob Sanders dished out two assists a piece.

Dempsey led the team in scoring against Peru State with 15, Brooks added 14 and Sanders finished with 13. Dempsey recorded a double-double hauling in 10 rebounds. Polk dished out four assists.

Iowa Western is now 5-3 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Highland Community College-Kansas.