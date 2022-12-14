COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers lose third straight

Iowa Western men's basketball dropped its third straight game on Tuesday at Kansas City Kansas Community College 78-74.

KCKCC held a 37-30 lead at halftime, but the Reivers made a late rally, outscoring the Blue Devils 44-41 in the second half. The Blue Devils held a 17 point lead with less than 15 minutes left in the game.

Iowa Western shot 28 of 61 from the field and 10 of 22 from behind the arc. They also went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Kansas City Kansas shot 28 of 63 from the field, 3 of 12 from behind the arc and 19 of 29 from the charity stripe.

14 of the Blue Devils points came from second-chance points.

Max Polk led the Reivers with 21 points, Danair Dempsey added 12, Hasson Massenburg came off the bench to score 12 and Rob Sanders finished with 10.

Kesean Ladd grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds and Polk dished out four assists.

Iowa Western is now 7-6 on the season.