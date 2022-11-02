 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MD West One
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers roll to opening win

  • 0
Iowa Western

NJCAA Division II No. 11 Iowa Western women's basketball rolled to an opening victory on Tuesday at McCook Community College winning 99-69 after after six players scored in double digits. 

Courtney Fields came off the bench to score a team-high 17, Caela Tighe added 16 off the bench, McKenna Minter scored 14, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe tallied 12, Caleigh-Rose West scored 11 and Aleshia Jones totaled 10. 

The Reivers shot 43 of 53 from the free-throw line and 25 of 67 from the field. McCook committed 35 fouls.  

West hauled in a team high nine rebound. 

Iowa Western is in action next at 4 p.m. on Saturday at No. 6 North Central Missouri College. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert