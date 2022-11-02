COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers roll to opening win

NJCAA Division II No. 11 Iowa Western women's basketball rolled to an opening victory on Tuesday at McCook Community College winning 99-69 after after six players scored in double digits.

Courtney Fields came off the bench to score a team-high 17, Caela Tighe added 16 off the bench, McKenna Minter scored 14, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe tallied 12, Caleigh-Rose West scored 11 and Aleshia Jones totaled 10.

The Reivers shot 43 of 53 from the free-throw line and 25 of 67 from the field. McCook committed 35 fouls.

West hauled in a team high nine rebound.

Iowa Western is in action next at 4 p.m. on Saturday at No. 6 North Central Missouri College.