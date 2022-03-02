College Basketball: Reivers roll to semis

Iowa Western women’s basketball used a 17-0 run at the end of the second quarter to build a 24-point halftime lead on the way to a 91-43 win against Southeastern Community College Wednesday night in the NJCAA Division II Region XI tournament quarterfinals.

Iowa Western entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and Southeastern entered as the No. 7 seed. The win is the third time this season that the Revivers defeated the Blackhawks. IWCC won at Southeastern 82-50 on Jan. 8 and 103-60 at home on Feb. 23.

“Honestly it was such an amazing environment,” Iowa Western head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “We were so excited to play at home. This is our last game in Reiver Arena, and I thought the girls really came out with a lot of energy.

“It kind of worked against us early because we kind of got rushed and we were playing a little too fast. Once we got into our rhythm we really started to do well and then you saw us sharing the ball. We were making the extra passes, we were getting easy looks.”

The Revivers led 18-9 after the first quarter, but the Blackhawks went on an 8-3 run to close the gap to four points.

Freshman Shanae Suttles jump started the Reivers offense with a bucket, igniting the 17-0 run.

Iowa Western went 8 of 8 from the free throw line during the stretch, and freshman Hannah Burg hit a 3. Burg scored seven of the 17 points.

“It’s exciting. We’re taking it one game at a time,” Burg said. “We don’t want to think ahead or do too much. We go day by day. … We had a lot of energy as a team. We played together well. Passing the ball, trying to get everyone involved really. It was just a lot energy based. The bench was in it, we were all in it.”

Iowa Western went 27 of 36 from the charity stripe.

“We always try to shoot a lot of free throws,” Burg said. “We practice free throws.”

By the end of the first half, Iowa Western led 45-21.

“We kind of just have to remind ourselves, you can’t get too high on the highs and you can’t get too low on the lows,” Vande Hoef said. “Think one possession at a time and those will build. You don’t try to do it all in one lump sum. Once we started focusing one possession at a time I think that’s when we found ourselves there.”

Iowa Western started the game on a 7-0 run after freshman Ndidiamaka Ndukwe opened the game with a 3, freshman E’Laiyah Heard scored on a layup and freshman Courtney Field sunk a pair of free throws.

Southeastern Community College answered with a 6-0 run but The Reivers closed the first quarter on an 11-3 run. Heard, Fields, Ndukwe, freshman Aleshia Jones and freshman Michell Butler all scored during the run.

Southeastern never cut the lead beyond 19 in the second half.

Ndukwe led the team with 21 points and Heard, Fields and Burg all scored 10.

Ndukwe and Heard both recorded a double-double, hauling in 11 and 12 rebounds respectively.

Jones and Burg each dished out four assists.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 3 p.n. on Saturday against Iowa Central at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids in the Region XI semifinals.

Iowa Central enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Revivers have two wins over the Tritons this season. They won at Fort Dodge 86-54 on Jan. 29 and at home, 96-53, on Feb. 14.

“You have to take it one game at a time. That’s what I’ve really been preaching to my girls,” Vande Hoef said. “We can’t look to far ahead because you know in March Madness anyone is capable of stepping up and having a great night.”

Southeastern (13-18) 9 12 20 2 — 43

Iowa Western (21-7) 18 27 20 26 — 91