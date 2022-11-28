COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers win seventh straight

Iowa Western women's basketball won its seventh straight game on Saturday at North Platte Community College after Caela Tighe dropped 24 points in a 88-72 victory.
Iowa Western jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 49-27 by halftime. Iowa Western continued to roll in the second half and led 69-43 by the end of the third. North Platte attempted a late rally and outscored Iowa Western 29-19 in the fourth but it was too little, too late.
Iowa Western is now 7-0 on the season.
Hannah Burg scored 13 points and Ndidiamaka Ndukwe added 12. E'Laiyah Heard grabbed a team-high five rebounds and Mikayla Huffine dished out eight assists.
Iowa Western will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Rochester Community and Technical College.