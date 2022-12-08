 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Slow start costs Iowa Western

Iowa Western

Iowa Western men's basketball fell to Southwestern Community College on Wednesday, 71-57 after being outscored by 15 points in the first half. The Reivers outscored the Spartans 30-29 in the second half, but it was too little too late. 

Rich Brooks led Iowa Western in scoring with 14 points, Max Polk added 12, Hasson Masssenburg came off the bench to score 11 and Danair Dempsey added 10. 

Dempsey also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds and James Prescott dished out the only assist for Iowa Western. Rob Sanders and Brooks swiped three steals each. 

Iowa Western is now 7-4 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. 

