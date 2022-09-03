COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Reivers run at Augustana Twilight

Iowa Western cross country competed at the Augustana Twilight Cross Country meet in Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Friday.

The women were led by Mercy Biwott who placed 13th in the women's 5k with a time of 18 minutes, 19.34 seconds.

Bethany Stacey came in 54th with a time of 19:22, Ryann Portch placed 148th with 20:50.05, Josey French came in 177th with a 21:14.26, Reese Johnson took 180th with a time of 21:20.20, Callie Arnold finished 232nd with a 22:23.82, Cheyenne Sunderman took 252 with a 22:48.82, Asia Williams placed 256th with a 22:57.28, Lillyana Yebra finished in 274th with a 23:26.71 and Lauren Pierson came in 289th with a 24:05.04.

Iowa Western placed 13th as a team out of 28.

In the men's 4-mile run, Jacinto Gaspar led the Reivers with a 41st place finish and time of 20:23.38, Zach Rathburn came in 94th with a 20:58.78, Connor Boring placed 130th with a time of 21:30.83, Kylan Willis took 161st with a 21:54.29, Jose Lara came in 194th with a 22:18.00, Daine Wardyn placed 202 with a 22:23.58, Darek Reicks placed 282nd with a 24:01.91, Gabe Wilson finished in 293rd with a 24:20.09 and Jaxson Barnes earned 300th with a 25:06.03.

As a team, Iowa Western placed 16th out of 32.