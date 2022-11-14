COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Reivers won at national championship

Iowa Western cross country competed at the National Championship on Saturday in Tallahassee, Florida where the women finished 10th as a team and the men took 14th.

Mercy Biwott led the women's team with a second-place finish, completing the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 5.8 seconds.

Bethany Stacey came in 66th with a 20:56.9, Reese Johnson earned 84th with a 21:34.8, Callie Arnold earned 88th with a 21:44.5, Josey French placed 90th with a 21:46.9 and Lauren Pierson earned 106th with a 22:13.5.

The men were led by Kylan Willis who completed the 8-kilometer course in 27:13.3.

Ty Costigan came in 69th with a 27:46.7, Jose Lara earned 94th with a 28:49.9, Aaron Rheiner placed 106th with a 29:13.7, Daine Wardyn placed 116th with a 29:33.4, Connor Boring took 142nd with a 30:50.5.