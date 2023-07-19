Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince died suddenly over the weekend, a team spokesman confirmed Tuesday morning.

Ince was 23. The cause of death was not identified in the initial obituary and Iowa news release.

A member of the Hawkeyes football team from 2018-21, Ince was called “a tremendous young man, valued teammate and contributor to our program" by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

“He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships,” Ferentz said. "Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancee, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program — his coaches and teammates — are mourning his loss.”

Ince played in 29 games, starting 10, and was an all-Big Ten honorable mention from coaches and media after the 2020 season.

Visitation and a celebration-of-life service will be held Saturday in Amery, Wis. — near his hometown of Luck, Wis. His obituary asks, in lieu of flowers, for donations in Ince’s name to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.