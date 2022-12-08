COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Jackson prepares for Heisman ceremony with Duggan

Texas Christian quarterback Max Duggan won't be the only Lewis Central graduate busy on Saturday night during the Heisman Ceremony.

Vice President at ESPN Kate Jackson is the head producer for the Heisman Ceremony and is excited to see a fellow Council Bluffs Native and Lewis Central graduate among the names to be honored on Saturday night.

"My mom was the one that brought it to my attention," Jackson said about Duggan being from Council Bluffs. "I didn't quite believe it at first. I was like, 'I wonder where she read that crazy talk.' Then I Googled it and was like, 'Oh my goodness. He is from my hometown and did go to my high school.'

"It's such a small world and such a fun coincidence. I never met him, but I'm really looking forward to meeting him and hopefully his parents as well so we can swap Council Bluffs stories."

Jackson will be in charge of overseeing the entire ESPN presentation of the ceremony. She oversees the editorial content in the stories that they're telling, set design and graphic design.

Jackson also wanted to give a shoutout to her team that helps with the show.

Seeing Duggan named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy makes this year an extra special occasion.

"I was absolutely watching Max in the TCU, Kansas State championship game," she said. "I was making Christmas cookies and shouting at the television. I was so excited for him. He had such a great game and just poured his soul and some of his blood onto the field that day."

Jackson believes going to Lewis Central helped prepared both she and Duggan for their success in their respective fields.

"I wouldn't be where I am today in the universe if I hadn't gone to school at Lewis Central High School," she said. "There's an entire network of teachers and administrators, and really the whole Lewis Central community, that creates this great space for young people to be educated and to find themselves and to find their voice.

"I know that Lewis Central did that for me and I'm certain that it did it for Max. I just think he and I, and many others, that graduated from Lewis Central are examples that you can do anything if you put your heart and your mind to it."

Duggan is one of four Heisman finalists along with Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Georgia's Stetson Bennett and USC's Caleb Williams. This is the 87th Heisman Trophy award.

"The Heisman is such a prestigious award," Jackson said. "For the rest of your life, it's something that follows you. For the rest of his life, it would be, Max Duggan, Heisman Trophy winner. Some lucky gentleman, who has worked incredibly hard all season long will get to take that title with him for the rest of his life.

"I think it would be absolutely amazing if it was Max, but I will say, even if he doesn't win, what TCU has done this year is nothing short of incredible. His story of triumph through illness and people not necessarily understanding what he's capable of should be a story of inspiration for everyone."

Duggan started the season as the backup quarterback and became the first player in at least 30 years if not longer to be named a Heisman finalist after not starting at the beginning of the year.

Williams is currently the Vegas favorite to win the award, with Duggan having the second-best odds.