Three Hawkeyes and one Cyclone were selected on the latest college football preseason watch lists, while Iowa was the first among the others receiving votes in the preseason AFCA Coaches Poll.

Iowa received 169 votes in the poll, just short of Texas A&M with 196 at No. 25.

The Hawkeyes were also well represented in the latest award watch lists.

On the watch list for the Rimington Award — presented to the nation’s premier center — Lewis Central graduate Logan Jones was selected. Jones, a 13-game starter for the Hawkeyes last year, moved from defensive to offensive line for spring practice last year and took most snaps for Iowa.

In the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award watch list, given to the nation’s most versatile player, Cooper DeJean was among the players with Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel.

DeJean, also on the Bronko Nagurski watch list, set a single season record with three interception return touchdowns in 2022 and was an All-Big Ten first team selection last year.

Noel, meanwhile, played in 12 games for the Cyclones, starting eight, and finished second on the team with 60 receptions for 572 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, the Kansas City, Mo., native played in 13 games with nine starts, catching 39 passes for 269 yards.

Also announced last Thursday was the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Iowa State redshirt senior linebacker Gerry Vaughn, an Academic All-Big 12 first or second team selection all four years, was named to the list. The Atlanta, Ga. native led the team with 71 tackles — 4.5 for loss — with 1.5 sacks.

Two Hawkeyes made the Mackey Award watch list for the nation’s most outstanding tight end after Sam LaPorta was a finalist last year.

Erick All — hampered by injuries after transferring from Michigan following the 2021 season — and Luke Lachey are the nominees. Lachey was an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team in 2022, and All received the same recognition as a Wolverine in 2021.