COLLEGE FOOTBALL: LC's Duggan comes from humble beginnings

Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, center, and his Titans teammates celebrate the team's Class 3-A semifinal berth after beating Harlan 35-14 on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. We cover many high school sports programs across southwest Iowa, and it's always great to capture moments of triumph. The Lewis Central football program has had a lot of success recently, but the team made history this fall when it earned a trip to the UNI-Dome, the first for the program in the 43 years that they've been playing high school football at the indoor facility in Cedar Falls.
Above, Lewis Central’s Max Duggan tries to fight off three Carroll defenders, including Marcus Lee (50) and Brennon Kofron (40). Also shown are the Titans’ Mike Gittins (25), Mason Lucy (71) and Trevor Griffin (61). Below, Lewis Central defensive back Dane Norville (21) braks up a pass intended for Colby Christensen.
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), tailed by Thomas Jefferson's Emilio Rubio, at left, looks back to his teammates following a 25-yard touchdown run during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and teammate Josh Simmons (14) celebrate a Duggan touchdown during the third quarter. The two connected on a 47-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and later teamed up for a 20-yard score.
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) leaps toward the end zone on a sneak in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Duggan came up short but scored on the ground the very next play.
PHOTOS: A look at Heisman finalist Max Duggan's high school career at Council Bluffs Lewis Central
Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan began the season as TCU’s backup quarterback. He’ll end it as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
1 of 42
Duggan
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan passed for 2,130 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior season.
Joe Shearer
Player of the Year
Lewis Central’s Max Duggan is the Nonpareil’s City Football Player of the Year. He has already graduated from L.C. and will head to Texas Christian University next month.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Max Duggan
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year, signs his letter of intent to attend Texas Christian University. He is flanked by his parents, Deb and Jim Duggan.
Courtesy Lewis Central Community School District
November
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, center, and his Titans teammates celebrate the team's Class 3-A semifinal berth after beating Harlan 35-14 on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. We cover many high school sports programs across southwest Iowa, and it's always great to capture moments of triumph. The Lewis Central football program has had a lot of success recently, but the team made history this fall when it earned a trip to the UNI-Dome, the first for the program in the 43 years that they've been playing high school football at the indoor facility in Cedar Falls.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) looks to the sideline for a play call during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Joe Shearer
Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi
Max Duggan breaks into the clear during the state championship game.
For BH Media/Tom Knapp
Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan throws a pass under pressure from Xavier’s Jon Bell.
For BH Media/Tom Knapp
LC football
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) finds room to move during a second-quarter touchdown run on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Logan Jones (75); at right is Dane Norville (21).
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC football
Lewis Central’s Mike Gittins (25) looks to block as Max Duggan (10) runs the ball.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC football
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC football
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) scampers into the end zone during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Brady Miller.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC v. Harlan
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more in the first half of the Titans’ 49-14 win over Harlan on Oct. 5.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central
Above, Lewis Central’s Max Duggan tries to fight off three Carroll defenders, including Marcus Lee (50) and Brennon Kofron (40). Also shown are the Titans’ Mike Gittins (25), Mason Lucy (71) and Trevor Griffin (61). Below, Lewis Central defensive back Dane Norville (21) braks up a pass intended for Colby Christensen.
Photos for BH Media/Don Kohler
Duggan leads
Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) has rushed for 890 yards on just 70 carries for a 12.7-yards-per-carry average that leads Class 3-A.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Rush
Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Tops in Iowa Class 3-A
From left, Lewis Central guard Mason Lucy, quarterback Max Duggan and receiver Josh Simmons are part of an offense that is putting up 50.9 points a game, tops in Iowa Class 3-A.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Duggan runs the ball
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Touchdown
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and running back Brady Miller (23) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Up the middle
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) takes off up the middle with blocking by teammates Caleb Putnam (59) and Trevor Griffin (61) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), tailed by Thomas Jefferson's Emilio Rubio, at left, looks back to his teammates following a 25-yard touchdown run during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Duggan splits
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan splits Thomas Jefferson defenders Jermaine Green, left, and Quran Owens on a 25-yard touchdown. Below, a pack of L.C. tacklers brings down Green.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Duggan throws
Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) throws during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Duggan touchdown
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and teammate Josh Simmons (14) celebrate a Duggan touchdown during the third quarter. The two connected on a 47-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and later teamed up for a 20-yard score.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Max Duggan
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) has been named an Elite 11 finalist.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
DUGGAN POY 2017.jpg
Lewis Central's Max Duggan
Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil
Football
L.C. quarterback Max Duggan looks for an open receiver in the third quarter.
For BH News Service/Tom Knapp
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased down by Ankeny's Braden Johnston (91) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 6. L.C. finished the suspended game Saturday with a 33-10 win.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) gets an escort from DeAnthony Bridgeford during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 6.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Max Duggan
Lewis Central sophomore quarterback Max Duggan (10) has received a University of Iowa scholarship offer.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), shown against Abraham Lincoln last month, is the Titans' leading rusher with 512 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
LC-Des Moines Hoover football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) slips a tackle from Des Moines Hoover's Domique Wright (8) on his way to a first quarter touchdown on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
L.C.-A.L. football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) scores on a sneak play in the first quarter as the Titans play Abraham Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
L.C. football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) leaps toward the end zone on a sneak in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Duggan came up short but scored on the ground the very next play.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
L.C. football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws a pass in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central vs. Ankeny
Max Duggan gets to the 2 yard line late in the 2nd quarter.
For BH Media News Service/Tom Knapp
Lewis Central quarterbacks
Lewis Central quarterbacks Kenny McMahan, left, and Max Duggan.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central-S.C. East football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased by Sioux City East's Collin Muston (52) and Albert Saul during a second-quarter run play on Friday. Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Lewis Central-A.L. football
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) passes during the Titans' game against Abraham Lincoln on Friday.
Staff photo/Joe Shearer
Texas Christian University starting quarterback and Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan has come a long way since starting for the Titans as a freshman during the 2015-16 season.
During his four years at Lewis Central, Duggan passed for 5,918 yards and 59 touchdowns while leading L.C. to 34 wins and 10 losses in his four years there.
After graduating from Lewis Central, Duggan committed to TCU where he became an immediate starter for the 2019 season. In his four years under center, he has completed 711 of his 1,174 pass attempts. He has thrown for 9,241 yards and 71 touchdowns.
As a senior, he has thrown for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns on 239 of 368 completions and has led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record, Big 12 Conference Championship Game appearance and a spot in the College Football Playoff. TCU finished No. 3 in the final CFP rankings and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Now, Duggan is among the four finalists nominated for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.
Current Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach during Duggan’s four years at Lewis Central and remembers him for not only being a talented player but also for his humility.
“I think the biggest thing is you can’t really explain it,” Kammrad said. “We obviously knew he was going to be something special. We knew he was going to be really good and have a lot of success.
“At this level, to be a Heisman finalist and be in the College Football Playoff and to do it was a team in the State of Texas is pretty remarkable, it shows the true side of his character and his hard work and his ability to play the game of football.”
It didn’t take long for Kammrad and the rest of Lewis Central to realize they had a special talent on their hands. Kammrad also coached Duggan in middle school and knew he was getting a top-level quarterback.
“I was able to start working with him in eighth grade and you just could tell that there was something different,” Kammrad said. “You can always tell there’s something different when you’re working with a younger kid and they just grasp things, things come easy to them. That’s just through coaching and their ability to translate what you’re saying into gameplay. Early on in eighth grade, I knew he was going to be special. He started for us as a freshman, which typically doesn’t happen. To do it at the quarterback position is even more amazing of what he did. I think that is what made him special. He thrived in those situations.
“He was never afraid of those situations. He was willing to accept them and work hard and battle and compete, and even at that young age he really garnered the respect of the older kids due to his leadership ability, his toughness and for him to finish out his career as a four-year starter, and for me to personally watch his growth and development each and every year, I knew he would have success down at TCU. I knew he would be really good. I felt he had the ability to be an All-Conference player and he just was able to take that and run with it and got even better by the time he got down there.”
Despite all the success, Kammrad said Duggan was very humble.
“What you see on TV is exactly who he is,” Kammrad said. “He’s an extremely humble individual, very caring. When he was at Lewis Central he was involved in many activities. He was involved in what we call our five-star program, which is a transition for freshman to high school, great leadership ability.
“Not only from his play, but he would tell the guys what would need to happen ... off the field he was extremely good in the classroom as well. He was very well-liked by so many individuals and got along with everybody. He was the type of kid like coach (Sonny) Dykes has said down there that you would want all your kids to be like. He possesses a lot of great qualities that make him the man that he is today.”
Duggan also played basketball at Lewis Central, under former L.C. head coach Dan Miller. Miller said despite basketball not being his best sport, Duggan’s competitiveness shined through.
“I had the opportunity to coach him in basketball for a lot of years and into high school,” Miller said. “It was truly a pleasure. Max is the fiercest competitor I’ve even been around and we’ve had some pretty competitive guys at Lewis Central. He was truly just a difference maker in all areas of the court, field, the track, baseball diamond ... he just was that guy that made everyone else around him better.”
Miller also spoke highly of Duggan’s character.
“I think the thing that makes Max unique, especially in this day and age, is his pride in his school, his team, his community and the selflessness that he plays. ... He’s concerned about making everyone else better and shouldering blame, a lot of times when it’s not his to shoulder. He’s just a wonderful teammate, person, and having him the chance to watch him grow up and be a part of that was a treat. More than the athletic part part of things, I’m really proud of the man that he’s become. That will go way beyond whatever happens on the field for him.”
Dykes has also talked highly of Duggan. Coming into the season, Duggan lost his starting spot, but earned it back a few games later to defeat SMU.
“You know, I’m probably as proud of Max as any player I’ve been around honestly. He started 28 or 29 games coming into this season, he loses his job, has a coaching change, which is hard to go through, especially when you were recruited by the staff before and all those things, and he loses the job, which is really hard because he’s a senior and it’s his last year and he never blinks,” Dykes said. “He never had a bad practice; he never pouted; he never thought of himself one time. How many people can you say that about, that you know in your life, truly? How many people can you say that about? You can say it about Max Duggan, that’s for sure.
“... I’m kind of emotional about it obviously, just because I think he’s the way you want your son to handle that situation,” he said. “That’s about as good a compliment as you can give somebody.”
The Heisman trophy ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and can be viewed on ESPN. The other finalists for the award are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, The Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), tailed by Thomas Jefferson's Emilio Rubio, at left, looks back to his teammates following a 25-yard touchdown run during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2018.