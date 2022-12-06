COLLEGE FOOTBALL: LC's Duggan comes from humble beginnings

Texas Christian University starting quarterback and Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan has come a long way since starting for the Titans as a freshman during the 2015-16 season.

During his four years at Lewis Central, Duggan passed for 5,918 yards and 59 touchdowns while leading L.C. to 34 wins and 10 losses in his four years there.

After graduating from Lewis Central, Duggan committed to TCU where he became an immediate starter for the 2019 season. In his four years under center, he has completed 711 of his 1,174 pass attempts. He has thrown for 9,241 yards and 71 touchdowns.

As a senior, he has thrown for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns on 239 of 368 completions and has led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record, Big 12 Conference Championship Game appearance and a spot in the College Football Playoff. TCU finished No. 3 in the final CFP rankings and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.

Now, Duggan is among the four finalists nominated for the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Current Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach during Duggan’s four years at Lewis Central and remembers him for not only being a talented player but also for his humility.

“I think the biggest thing is you can’t really explain it,” Kammrad said. “We obviously knew he was going to be something special. We knew he was going to be really good and have a lot of success.

“At this level, to be a Heisman finalist and be in the College Football Playoff and to do it was a team in the State of Texas is pretty remarkable, it shows the true side of his character and his hard work and his ability to play the game of football.”

It didn’t take long for Kammrad and the rest of Lewis Central to realize they had a special talent on their hands. Kammrad also coached Duggan in middle school and knew he was getting a top-level quarterback.

“I was able to start working with him in eighth grade and you just could tell that there was something different,” Kammrad said. “You can always tell there’s something different when you’re working with a younger kid and they just grasp things, things come easy to them. That’s just through coaching and their ability to translate what you’re saying into gameplay. Early on in eighth grade, I knew he was going to be special. He started for us as a freshman, which typically doesn’t happen. To do it at the quarterback position is even more amazing of what he did. I think that is what made him special. He thrived in those situations.

“He was never afraid of those situations. He was willing to accept them and work hard and battle and compete, and even at that young age he really garnered the respect of the older kids due to his leadership ability, his toughness and for him to finish out his career as a four-year starter, and for me to personally watch his growth and development each and every year, I knew he would have success down at TCU. I knew he would be really good. I felt he had the ability to be an All-Conference player and he just was able to take that and run with it and got even better by the time he got down there.”

Despite all the success, Kammrad said Duggan was very humble.

“What you see on TV is exactly who he is,” Kammrad said. “He’s an extremely humble individual, very caring. When he was at Lewis Central he was involved in many activities. He was involved in what we call our five-star program, which is a transition for freshman to high school, great leadership ability.

“Not only from his play, but he would tell the guys what would need to happen ... off the field he was extremely good in the classroom as well. He was very well-liked by so many individuals and got along with everybody. He was the type of kid like coach (Sonny) Dykes has said down there that you would want all your kids to be like. He possesses a lot of great qualities that make him the man that he is today.”

Duggan also played basketball at Lewis Central, under former L.C. head coach Dan Miller. Miller said despite basketball not being his best sport, Duggan’s competitiveness shined through.

“I had the opportunity to coach him in basketball for a lot of years and into high school,” Miller said. “It was truly a pleasure. Max is the fiercest competitor I’ve even been around and we’ve had some pretty competitive guys at Lewis Central. He was truly just a difference maker in all areas of the court, field, the track, baseball diamond ... he just was that guy that made everyone else around him better.”

Miller also spoke highly of Duggan’s character.

“I think the thing that makes Max unique, especially in this day and age, is his pride in his school, his team, his community and the selflessness that he plays. ... He’s concerned about making everyone else better and shouldering blame, a lot of times when it’s not his to shoulder. He’s just a wonderful teammate, person, and having him the chance to watch him grow up and be a part of that was a treat. More than the athletic part part of things, I’m really proud of the man that he’s become. That will go way beyond whatever happens on the field for him.”

Dykes has also talked highly of Duggan. Coming into the season, Duggan lost his starting spot, but earned it back a few games later to defeat SMU.

“You know, I’m probably as proud of Max as any player I’ve been around honestly. He started 28 or 29 games coming into this season, he loses his job, has a coaching change, which is hard to go through, especially when you were recruited by the staff before and all those things, and he loses the job, which is really hard because he’s a senior and it’s his last year and he never blinks,” Dykes said. “He never had a bad practice; he never pouted; he never thought of himself one time. How many people can you say that about, that you know in your life, truly? How many people can you say that about? You can say it about Max Duggan, that’s for sure.

“... I’m kind of emotional about it obviously, just because I think he’s the way you want your son to handle that situation,” he said. “That’s about as good a compliment as you can give somebody.”

The Heisman trophy ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and can be viewed on ESPN. The other finalists for the award are Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, The Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams.

