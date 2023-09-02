Defending NJCAA national champions No. 2 Iowa Western defeated No. 11 Georgia Military College 26-10, with defense and strong running the difference.

The Reivers totaled 245 yards on the ground, establishing their dominance at the line of scrimmage early.

"I think we have three to four capable backs that can play," IW head coach Scott Strohmeier said. "So if we can get them into a groove you know, our lines getting better for sure and we got to be more consistent I think is the biggest thing."

Bryant Williams led IW with 16 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown.

"(We were) just trusting our o-line, man, and the work we put in throughout practice, throughout the whole week," Williams said. "Just running the ball, doing what we do."

Williams added that personally, he was feeding off his teammates.

Defense was a big part of that, as Clev Lubin and Cheick Kaba led the way with 1.5 sacks, Lubin tied for the team lead with four total tackles. Throughout, they were dominant against the Bulldogs offensive line.

"Really just watching film and noticing habits from their from their o-linemen, knowing my capabilities coming off the edge, just making plays," Lubin said. "And when we work as a whole group, as a D line a whole front, it's easy to get back there and complete sacks, complete plays."

A crucial fumble recovered by redshirt sophomore Matt Kordas with the Reivers up 13-3 but the Bulldogs driving was returned for 42 yards to the Bulldogs 28 to shift momentum.

"I thought that was a crucial point in the in the game too," Strohmeier said. "You know, they're gaining some momentum they had it down (the field) on us. And that's what you do. You need a big play, and then you got to capitalize it, but Matt's a heady player, you know, that's one of the reasons he's out there."

Iowa Western scored five plays later on a 16-yard pass from Hunter Watson to Jordan Johnson.

A missed play call allowed a 49-yard touchdown for the only Georgia Military big play, but otherwise the Reivers were "dominant on D."

"I thought we were dominant on D pretty much the whole day," Strohmeier said. "And just like last week, this week we gave up a long run because someone didn't get the call, and we don't get the call and you don't do what you're supposed to do. That hole opens up and he goes untouched right through the middle. And so those are little things that we got to continue to get better at."

Lewis Central grads Lucci Fidone and Jonathan Humpal, both true freshmen, also stepped up in the Reivers win. Humpal ran for 49 yards on eight carries, and Fidone received four passes for 56 yards while taking kickoff and punts, returning one for 14 yards.

"They understand the game of football," Strohmeier said. "I think that's credit to Lewis Central High School and coach (Justin) Kammrad and what those guys have done here. We do a lot of similar stuff that they did in high school, and like I said, I seen them both play a lot of football.

"So that's why we recruited them, and they're high level players. And I wasn't questioning that people would always say, 'You're recruiting local just because you need them on your roster. I was recruiting those two to come in and play. And they're gonna be big contributors for us this year, and hopefully next year."

Iowa Western next plays at Garden City (Kan.) Community College next Saturday at 11 a.m.

No. 11 Georgia Military (1-1) 0 3 0 7 – 10

No. 2 Iowa Western (2-0) 7 0 6 13 – 26

Scoring summary

IW – Bryant Williams 40-yd run (Max Bartachek kick)

GM – Britton Williams 49-yd field goal

IW – Hunter Watson 5-yd pass to Trevor Burnett (kick missed)

IW – Watson 16-yd pass to Jordan Johnson (Bartachek kick)

IW – Burnett 1-yd run (kick blocked)

GM – Jamarion Walker 49-yd run (Bri. Williams kick)