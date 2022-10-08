COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No.3 Iowa Western Shutouts No. 6 Snow

Domination.

That’s the word Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Head football coach used when he described how his defense performed.

The Reivers held the Badgers to zero points, caused six turnovers, and had their third shutout of the season.

In the first quarter of the game, the offensive side of the ball was off to a slow start. Neither team was able to put points on the board. Reiver’s linebacker Mikey Miles had the highlight of the first quarter, as he snagged an interception.

Iowa Western got their first points of the game in the second quarter when Reiver kicker Sam Wilber nailed a 20-yard field goal to complete a seven-play, 38-yard drive to put the Reivers up 3-0 with a little over seven minutes to play in the first half.

Wilber tacked on an additional three points with a 44-yard field goal to increase the Reiver lead to 6-0.

Wilber showcased his kicking talent once again in the third quarter, after nailing a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 9-0 over the Badgers.

The Reiver defense showed up in a big way once again in the third quarter when Reiver defensive back JoJo Johnson intercepted the ball to set up a solid field position for the offense.

Reiver quarterback Aiden Niedens ran into the house for a 4-yard rushing touchdown to extend Iowa Western’s lead to 16-0 with 5:56 left in third.

Wilber scored yet another field goal in the third quarter from 38-yard out to increase the lead to 19-0.

Linebacker Rashion Hodge sealed the victory for Iowa Western with a pick-six to increase the lead over Snow to 26-0.

Strohmeier said he was impressed with how his team performed.

“Obviously defensively, the turnovers and then Sam, you know, made some, missed one, but made some really good kicks, and he has been hitting the ball pretty well,” Strohmeier said. “Defense and special teams will win you a lot of ball games.”

He said Snow did what the Reivers expected them to do on defense.

“I thought we played well offensively the big thing is, is you know, we got to score when we're down inside the five-yard line,” Strohmeier said

Iowa Western improves its record to 6-0 on the season and heads into a bye week before hosting Butler Community College on Oct. 22.