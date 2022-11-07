 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 8 Coffeyville upsets No. 2 Reivers

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western football took its first lost of the season on Saturday at Coffeyville after failing to score in the final three quarters of a 23-7 defeat. 

The Reivers scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 7-yard from James Graham. 

Special team and defense proved to be the difference as Coffeyville clocked a field goal and returned it 62 yards and scored on a 67-yard interception return to take a 13-7 lead. 

They kicked a 41-yard field goal to take a 16-7 lead before the end of the first half. 

Coffeyville then scored the final touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass at the end of the third quarter. 

Iowa Western outgained Coffeyville 325-158 in total yardage but only went 7 of 18 on third down conversions and 0 of 4 on fourth down. 

The Reivers threw two interceptions and fumble the ball twice. 

Iowa Western will play its final regular season game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home against Hutchinson Community College 

