COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 8 Coffeyville upsets No. 2 Reivers

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western football took its first lost of the season on Saturday at Coffeyville after failing to score in the final three quarters of a 23-7 defeat.

The Reivers scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 7-yard from James Graham.

Special team and defense proved to be the difference as Coffeyville clocked a field goal and returned it 62 yards and scored on a 67-yard interception return to take a 13-7 lead.

They kicked a 41-yard field goal to take a 16-7 lead before the end of the first half.

Coffeyville then scored the final touchdown of the game on a 1-yard pass at the end of the third quarter.

Iowa Western outgained Coffeyville 325-158 in total yardage but only went 7 of 18 on third down conversions and 0 of 4 on fourth down.

The Reivers threw two interceptions and fumble the ball twice.

Iowa Western will play its final regular season game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home against Hutchinson Community College