The defending national champion Iowa Western football team has begun a new season with a 27-20 road win at Dodge City and is now ready to come home for a new challenge.

The Reivers entered the season with lots of new faces and unknowns, but one thing that will always be known is the high expectations that the Reivers have entering each season. Winning the program’s second national title raises the bar that much more.

“It took a couple of drives for us to get some points, but we found a way to get going in the second quarter,” Reivers head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We had some missed opportunities that could have resulted in more points, but we got the win, and in week one, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Though the Reivers fell behind early, they battled on the road to get their first win thanks to a balanced offensive performance.