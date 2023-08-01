A pair each of Iowa State and Iowa players were featured on college football preseason award watch lists on Tuesday.

Cyclones senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford earned a spot on the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List, announced by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The trophy is awarded annually to the top interior lineman on offense or defense.

The Newark, Ohio, native has started in 20 consecutive games for the Cyclones, starting the first 10 games in 2022 at left guard before moving outside to left tackle for the final two games.

Hufford was also named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-Big 12 First Team.

T.J. Tampa, a senior defensive back, was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

A preseason All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches, Tampa returns to the Cyclones after earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors last year.

Rated by Pro Football Focus as the highest graded returning cornerback in the Big 12, the St. Petersburg, Fla., native started all 12 games last year. Tampa finished sixth for Iowa State with 40 tackles, including five for loss. His first career interception came against Oklahoma State, and Tampa broke up a team-high nine passes, tying for fourth in the conference. A forced fumble at the goal line, recovered by teammate Kendell Jackson, proved decisive in the 10-7 win against Iowa last year.

Tampa was joined by Hawkeyes junior cornerback Cooper DeJean. The Odebolt, Iowa, native was the Music City Bowl MVP in a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky. DeJean was also named 2022 All-Big Ten First Team by league media, and Second Team by coaches. He is on the preseason All-Big Ten First Team for both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Michigan transfer Cade McNamara was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, presented to the college football player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Reno, Nev., native joined the Hawkeyes program as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. McNamara appearing in 21 games with 16 starts (13-3 as starter) for the Wolverines, and was All-Big Ten Third Team as selected by league coaches and media in 2021 as Michigan won the Big Ten Championship -- with a 42-3 over Iowa -- and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time.

On Wednesday, Cyclones sophomore punter Tyler Perkins was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, given to the nation's top punter.

The Norwalk, Ohio native averaged 42.2 yards per punt, ranking fifth in the Big 12 and the fourth-best freshman average in Iowa State history.

Perkins was Second Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic last year.

Iowa sophomore Drew Stevens was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation's top placekicker.

The North Augusta, S.C., native was named second team Freshman All-American by College Football News last year, and is a preseason First Team All-Big Ten selection by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

Stevens was 16-for-18 on field goals -- long of 54 yards -- and a perfect 24-for-24 on extra points.