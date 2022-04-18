COLLEGE GOLF: Craig wins Red Raider Cup

Iowa Western sophomore Thomas Craig won the Red Raider Cup on Saturday at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, shooting a 65 to defeat Morningside's Sam Storey by one stroke.

His performance led the Reivers to tie for second place with Northwestern College with a combined score of 281. Morningside won the team title with a 272.

Graedon Woodwas and Gustav Sjoberg tied for 13th with a score of 71, Marcus Ericksen tied for 30th with a 74, Jason Kolbas shot a 75 for 43rd and Rory Bain totaled a 76 to tie for 50th.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Central Region District Tournament in Hastings with a chance to qualify for the National Championship.