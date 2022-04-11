COLLEGE GOLF: Iowa Western golf teams in action

The Iowa Western men's and women's golf team were in action on Monday with the men traveling to Newton, Kansas for the Bethany College Classic and the women competing at the Susie Maxwell Classic in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Both teams will tee off tomorrow at 9 a.m. for the second and final day of action.

The women are currently tied for fourth place with a score of 303, one stroke out of third place and 13 strokes out of first.

Luisa Gibson is currently tied for second with a score of 71, Seira Kubo is tied for fifth with a 73, Katie Graham is tied for 22 with a 76, Madi Schlapfer is tied for 52nd with an 83 and Katie Schweers is tied for 84th with an 84.

The men's team is currently in second place with a team score of 282, five strokes out of first.

Graedon Woodward and Thomas Craig both lead the men with scores of 69 to tie for third, Gustav Sjoberg and Jason Kolbas both shot a 72 to tie for ninth and Marcus Ericksen carded a 73 to tie for 12th.