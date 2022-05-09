 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMENS GOLF

COLLEGE GOLF: IWCC in third after day one

Iowa Western

Iowa Western women's golf is tied for third place after the first day of the NJCAA Women's National Championship in Sanford, Florida on Monday.

The Reivers shot a 322 as a team.

Seminole State (FL) leads the field with a score of 296, Daytona State College is in second with a 306 and Western Texas Community College is tied with the Reivers after shooting a 322.

Iowa Western's Luisa Gibson is tied for 15th individually with a score of 78, Katie Graham carded a 79 and is in 19th, Seira Kubo shot an 80 and is tied for 20th, Madi Schlaepfer totaled an 85 and is tied for 37th and Katie Schweers finished with a 94 and is tied for 72nd.

Seminole State's Minori Nagano shot a 71 on the first day and leads the field.

