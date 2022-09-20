COLLEGE GOLF: Reiver golf finishes second at home meet

Iowa Western finished second as a team at the Bent Tree Intercollegiate Showcase as three Reiver golfers finished within the top 10.

Iowa Western’s Jason Kolbas placed third out of 64 total golfers finishing three strokes under par to lead the Reivers to a runner-up finish at their own course on Monday afternoon. His teammate Shoma Taguchi placed in a three-way tie for fifth, finishing one stroke under par. Ethan Smith also snuck into the top 10, finishing at ninth at three strokes over par for the course.

Notably, Magnus Kibsgaad-Nielsen finished in a tie for 11th overall at +4 par, Rory Bain finished in a tie for 14th place at +5 par, and Matt Dennis and Calen Bishop both tied for 17th at +6 par.

The Reivers will be back in action on Sept. 27 at the NJCAA National Preview at Hutchinson, Kansas.

Listed below are the full final team standings

1. Indian Hills, 571

2. Iowa Western, 586

3. Southeast, 606

4. Doane University, 608

5. Nebraska Wesleyan, 616

6. Kirkwood, 627

7. Northeast, 628

8. Doane U (Team B), 642