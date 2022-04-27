COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers headed to nationals

Both the Iowa Western men's and women's golf teams are headed to the national championship after winning district championships on Tuesday. The women's tournament was a two-day, 36-hole tournament and the men competed in a two-day, 54-hole tournament.

The men won the Central District championship in Hastings, Nebraska, with a combined score of 882. The Reivers sat in third place after two rounds, trailing Hutchinson Community College by two strokes and Dodge City Community College by one stroke.

The Reivers put it together in the last round to shoot a 291 and win by seven strokes.

Iowa Western's Thomas Craig led the Reivers, shooting a 219 to finish tied for third place.

Jason Kolbas and Gustav Sjoberg tied for seventh with a score of 222, Marcus Ericksen placed 11th with a 224 and Graedon Woodward tied for 16th with a 226.

The men's national championship will start at 9 a.m. on May 10 in Odessa, Texas.

The women's team won the Plains District, dominating the competition from start to finish. The Reivers led the field by 10 strokes after the first rounds before shooting a 304 on day two to beat the next closest opponent by 30 strokes.

Luisa Gibson placed second with a score of 150, Katie Graham came in third with a 152, Seira Kubo took fourth with a 159, Madi Schlaepfer earned fifth with a 160 and Katie Schweers placed 21st with a 175.

The women's national championship will start at 9 a.m. on May 9 in Sanford, Florida.