COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers lead Prairie Dunes invite after first day

NJCAA Division I No. 13 Iowa Western men's golf leads the Prairie Dunes Invitational in Hutchinson, Kansas after the first day of competition on Monday.

The Reivers shot a combined 285, five strokes better than Southwestern Christian University.

Gustav Sjoberg tops the leaderboard after Monday with a score of 67, one stroke ahead of second place.

Thomas Craig is currently tied for seventh with a score of 71, Graedon Woodward is tied for 10th after carding a 72, Jason Kolbas is tied for 22nd after shooting a 75 and Marcus Ericksen is tied for 51th with a 79.

The second round tees of at 9 a.m. tomorrow.