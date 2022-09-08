COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers make history in first tournament

Iowa Western men's golf made school history in the first tournament this season on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Blue River Classic at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Reivers shot a combined 836 (-28) over 54 holes, shattering the old school record by eight strokes.

Iowa Western led wire-to-wire after shooting 276 in the first round to take a 15-stroke lead. By the end of the first day, the Reivers were -21.

The Reivers ended the tournament by shooting a 281 on Wednesday.

Jason Kolbas finished as the medalist and also led wire-to-wire. He shot a 204 (-12), and his teammate Cooper Hanson finished second with a score of 205.

Caleb Bishop, Henry Kosmicki and Matt Dennis finished in a four-way tie with a Northwestern golfer with scores of 215, Max Nielsen carded a 219 to tie for 17th and Trystan Du Plessis totaled a 222 to tie for 23rd out of 77 golfers.

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday at the Bent Tree Intercollegiate Showcase hosted by Iowa Western. The event is a two-day tournament, with day two scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.