COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers take fourth at Lindenwood Invitational

NJCAA Division I No. 10 Iowa Western men's golf placed fourth at the Lindenwood Innovational, which finished on Tuesday to open the spring season in St. Charles, Missouri.

The team was led by Thomas Craig, who tied for eighth place with a three-round score of 222. Craig was tied for first entering after the first two rounds on Monday, shooting a 67 and 75 in the first two rounds respectively. He shot an 80 on Tuesday.

Gustav Sjoberg tied for 15th with a 225, Jason Kolbas placed 19th with a 226, Graedon Woodward tied for 38th with a 232 and Marcus Ericksen took 47th out of 84 with a 235.

Missouri S&T won the meet with a score of 884, and Webster's Will Hocker took the individual title with a score of 214.

The Reivers will be in action next at 9 a.m. on April 4 at the Prairie Dunes Collegiate Invite hosted by Sterling College in Hutchinson, Kansas. The meet will finish on April 5.