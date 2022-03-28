 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers tied for third after first day

  Updated
  • 0
Iowa Western

Iowa Western women’s golf is tied for fourth after the first day of the Holiday Inn Express Invite in St. Joseph, Missouri on Monday.

Katie Graham leads the Reivers and is currently tied for fourth after shooting a 79 on day one.

Seira Kubo is tied for sixth with an 80, Luisa Gibson is tied for 28th with an 85, Katie Schweers is tied for 51st with a 91 and Madi Schlaepfer is tied for 56th with a 93.

Iowa Western s shooting a combined 335. Rogers State University leads after day one with a score of 313.

Jessica Green of Rodgers State is the current leader with a score of 73.

