COLLEGE GOLF: Reivers win Prairie Dunes Invite

Iowa Western

NJCAA Division I No. 13 Iowa Western men's golf won the Prairie Dunes Invite in Hutchinson, Kansas on Tuesday, defeating Southwestern Christian University by six strokes.

The Reivers shot a combined 575 as a team.

Graedon Woodward led the Reivers with a score of 142 to place fifth, Gustav Sjoberg shot a 143 to tie for sixth, Thomas Craig carded a 145 to tie for eighth, and Jason Kolbas and Marcus Ericksen tied for 23rd with a score of 150.

Oklahoma's Turner Hosch was the medalist with a score of 136.

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on April 11 at the Bethany College Classic in Newton, Kansas.

