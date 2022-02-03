College Hoops: McCoy drops 29 in Reivers win, women fall to NIACC

Iowa Western Community College men's and women's basketball teams played at North Iowa Area Community College on the road on Wednesday night.

In the men's game, sophomore Roland McCoy scored 29 points, after making 7 of 11 shots from behind the arc in an 86-82 victory. The women lost 59-54 after the Trojans overcame a nine-point first-half deficit.

In the men's game, Iowa Western and NIACC were tied at 31-31 after the first. But, the Reivers outscored the Trojans 55-51 in the second half.

Three Iowa Western players scored 11 points -- redshirt freshman Malik Brooks, sophomore Dewayne Vass and freshman Sean Black, and redshirt sophomore Thomas Faber scored 10.

Three Reivers led the team with six rebounds -- McCoy, freshman Jaden Flournoy and freshman Jamill Giles. Vass dished out a team-high six assists.

Iowa Western is now 15-7 on the season. This is the first back-to-back wins for IWCC since Jan. 5.

In the women's game, NJCAA Division II No. 6 Iowa Western led 17-13 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime.

The Trojans closed the gap to 42-38 by the end of the third and finished the game on a 21-12 run in the fourth.

Freshman Aleshia Jones led Iowa Western with 10 points, sophomore Kambree Rhodes scored nine, and sophomore Mary Delgado added seven.

Jones grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Reivers, Delgado dished out five assists, and sophomore Ruba Abo Hashesh swiped four steals.

Iowa Western is now 13-7 on the season. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Iowa Western (15-7) 31 55 -- 86

North Iowa Area (16-7) 31 51 -- 82

Iowa Western (13-7) 17 17 8 12 -- 54

North Iowa Area (14-8) 13 12 13 21 -- 59